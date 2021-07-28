Marvel Legends What If...? Wave: Zombies, Hydra Stomper, The Watcher, and More

Hasbro's Fan First Wednesday event took place this morning, and it included a ton of new figure reveals. Most of these reveals centered around the upcoming Disney+ animated series What If...? - including a very interesting The Watcher Build-A-Figure wave. Hasbro also unveiled a handful of random figures that include upgraded re-releases and army builders. Let's break it down.

The Marvel Legends What If...? wave includes many of the multiverse characters that we've seen recently in Funko and LEGO releases. There's Captain Carter, T'Challa Star Lord, Doctor Strange Supreme, Heist Nebula Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, and Zombie Captain America mixed in with Sylvie from Marvel Studio's Loki series as part of a Build-A-Figure wave that includes pieces to assemble The Watcher. The What If...? lineup also includes a Deluxe Hydra Stomper that looks pretty massive. It even has grips that standard Marvel Legends figures can latch on to for a ride.

As for the general figures, Marvel's Binary is coming to Walgreens as an exclusive, and an updated version of Vulture from Spider-Man Homecoming is headed to Target. A '90s retro Tigra is launching as a Fan Channel exclusive along with a Black Hand Ninja army builder.

Pre-orders for the majority of these figures will go live tomorrow, July 29th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and we expect that they will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth right away. This article will be updated with full pre-order links and official images / details when they become available. Stay tuned.

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator for What If...?, voicing the all-seeing Watcher. The rest of the cast is filled with current and former MCU stars voicing their live-action characters in this animated format. Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman will all be reprising their roles for the series, along with several other MCU stars.

Marvel's What If...? is set to premiere on Disney+ August 11th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.