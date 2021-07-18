Marvel Legends Unveils Massive Galactus Figure for Hasbro Pulse

✖

Hasbro's Marvel Legends line is one of the most collectible toys on the market, continually pumping out action figures covering both Marvel's film and comics output. Every so often, this results in a must-have character, much like the toymaker's recent Galactus unveiling. While most Marvel Legends figures stand around six inches tall, the company's latest offering has the Devourer of Worlds standing at a whopping 32 inches tall.

Hasbro is crowdfunding the figure through its new in-house Hasbro Pulse platform and, as of this writing, the project has just over half — 7,200 of 14,000 — the supporters it needs to make the toy come to fruition. Like other such crowdfunding campaigns, Hasbro says it only plans to push the figure into production should the funding goal be reached.

Besides Galactus' massive size, the figure comes with LED lights built into his head and chest and features three different face plates you can change out to make the figure have different expressions. The figure also comes with 300 points of articulation, including 20 points of articulation in each hand. You can see the entire figure in the gallery from Hasbro below. You can read more on the crowdfunding campaign here.

Fortunately enough for fans of the character, the Fantastic Four is returning to live-action, meaning fans could finally get a faithful live-action adaptation of the iconic villain at some point in the coming months. Original Fantastic Four director Tim Story has said that's something he's looking forward to.

"Some were afraid of what Galactus might look like in his [true form]," Story told DesdeHollywood when interviewed ahead of his new movie Tom and Jerry. "What I am so looking forward to is when they [Marvel Studios] get their hands on Galactus and show Galactus, I can't wait. I can't wait. When I saw Ant-Man big on-screen [in Avengers: Endgame], when I saw that, I went, 'Oh my God, wait until they get to Galactus.'"

Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.

