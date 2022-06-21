Marvel Legends X-Men Retro Apocalypse Figure Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a fantastic Retro Marvel Legends Apocalypse figure that's based on his appearances in Marvel's X-Men comics. The 6-inch scale figure includes alternate hands, a grimacing alternate head, plasma laser cannon, and a blast effect wrapped up in vintage Toy Biz-style packaging.

The X-Men Retro Marvel Legends Apocalypse figure is a Fan Channel exclusive that you can pre-order here on Amazon or here at Entertainment Earth for $38.99 (arrives in September / October 2022). Note that all orders $39+ ship free at Entertainment Earth with the code SUNFREE22 at checkout, so you might want to check out additional Marvel Legends releases and / or their deals section to score the free shipping.

"This Marvel's Apocalypse figure features sculpt and deco inspired by the character's classic appearances throughout Marvel cartoons and comics. This 6-inch scale mutant menace includes alternate hands, plasma laser cannon, blast effect, and a grimacing alternate head! Includes plastic action figure and 8 accessories."

