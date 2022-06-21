Marvel Legends X-Men Retro Apocalypse Figure Exclusive Is On Sale Now
Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a fantastic Retro Marvel Legends Apocalypse figure that's based on his appearances in Marvel's X-Men comics. The 6-inch scale figure includes alternate hands, a grimacing alternate head, plasma laser cannon, and a blast effect wrapped up in vintage Toy Biz-style packaging.
The X-Men Retro Marvel Legends Apocalypse figure is a Fan Channel exclusive available for $38.99 (arrives in September / October 2022).
"This Marvel's Apocalypse figure features sculpt and deco inspired by the character's classic appearances throughout Marvel cartoons and comics. This 6-inch scale mutant menace includes alternate hands, plasma laser cannon, blast effect, and a grimacing alternate head! Includes plastic action figure and 8 accessories."
