Marvel Legends Retro 375 Figure Wave 7 Pre-Orders: Spider-Man, Moon Knight, and More
Hasbro has added a new wave of figures to their Marvel Legends Retro 375 line, which imagines what Marvel figures would look like if Kenner made them in the '80s. Wave 7 includes Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Firestar, and Nova. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $11.99 each (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). A case set for collectors is also available to pre-order here for $95.99 that includes Iron Man and Captain America.
Each figure in the Marvel Legends Retro 375 line measures 3.75-inches with five points of articulation. To complement the retro look, each figure comes packaged in a retro cardback complete with Kenner logo.
Note that the first Marvel Legends figure based on the upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ is coming up on June 8th. It's a Build-A-Figure release, and will include a piece of Infinity Ultron from the What If...? Disney+ animated series. Everything you need to know about the launch can be found right here.
This Marvel Legends Retro 375 wave comes after a barrage of Star Wars releases from Hasbro in May thanks to Star Wars Day, Star Wars Celebration, and Obi-Wan Wednesdays festivities. Some of the most recent headlines can be found below.
