Hasbro Disney+ Ms. Marvel Infinity Ultron BAF Figure Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Kamala Khan has officially joined the MCU thanks to the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series that debuted today, June 8th. To celebrate, Hasbro will open up pre-orders for the Marvel Legends action figure that's based on Iman Vellani's appearance as the titular character in the show. All of the details you need to add the figure to your collection can be found right here.

The Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel is a Build-A-Figure release will include alternate hands and the central piece of Infinity Ultron from the What If...? Disney+ animated series. Reveals for this BAF wave have been a very slow burn, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Hawkeye figures debuting back in March and The Falcon and The Winter Solider Marvel Legends Sharon Carter figure debuting last month. Additional Disney Plus-themed figures will be added to the Infinity Ultron BAF lineup in the near future. In the meantime, pre-orders for The Ms. Marvel figure are available for $24.99 here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

The Ms. Marvel cast includes Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. From head writer Bisha K. Ali (Marvel's Loki), episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life, the upcoming Batgirl), Meera Menon (You), and Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face).

The official synopsis for Ms Marvel reads: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+ now. You can check out Aaron Perine's ComicBook.com review right here. He writes:

"The Marvels might be just around the corner, but Kamala is going to be a star before that adventure lifts off next year. Ms. Marvel lays a great foundation for the character among casual audiences. Who is she? Well, the Disney+ show argues that she's a hero and a pretty awesome one at that."