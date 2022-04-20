Huge Marvel Legends Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Figure Wave Is On Sale Now

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Fan First Tuesday livestream for yesterday, April 19th, was all about Spider-Man. It included figures that celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, figures that celebrate Marvel Legends 20th anniversary, 2-packs, and more. Pre-orders for many of the reveals are going live today, and everything you need to know about adding them to your collection can be found right here.

A complete breakdown of the upcoming Marvel Legends launches are listed below along with pre-order links. Most of the releases are general retail, though there are exclusives. Pre-orders for these items will be available today, April 20th at 10am PST / 1pm EST unless otherwise indicated. Pre-order links will not be active until that time. They will be updated after the launch as needed. Note that most of these releases will be available here at Entertainment Earth at the launch time with free US shipping on orders $39+ with the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch 60th Anniversary Marvel’s Knull And Venom 2-Pack ($77.99 /Available: December 2022) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “The 6-inch Marvel’s Knull figure features deco inspired by his menacing appearance in Marvel Comics’ King in Black arc and includes an alternate head and a weapon accessory inspired by his iconic blade, All-Black the Necrosword. The 6-inch Venom figure features detailed wings, as seen in the King In Black arc and alternate hands and head accessories.”

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch 60th Anniversary Peter Parker And Ned Leeds 2-Pack ($55.99 /Available: December 2022) –Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Best friends Peter Parker and Ned Leeds swing into Marvel Legends in this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH ANNIVERSARY PETER PARKER AND NED LEEDS 2-PACK inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 2-pack features extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures. Fans and collectors can imagine Ned channeling his inner hero with the Spider-Man mask alternate head accessory. With the Peter Parker figure’s school-ready deco and book bag accessories, nobody would suspect that this mild-mannered science student is secretly Spider-Man!”

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Spider-Man And Marvel’s Spinneret 2-Pack ($55.99 /Available: November 2022) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Fans, collectors, and kids can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-MAN AND MARVEL’S SPINNERET 2-PACK Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spinneret figure 2-pack inspired by the characters’ appearance in the Marvel Comics Renew Your Vows arc. The Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spinneret 2-pack features 4 pairs of alternate hands and 1 alternate unmasked head for each figure.”

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Iron Spider ($33.99 /Available: December 2022) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Inspired by the character’s appearance in the classic Marvel Comics Civil War arc. In support of the Superhuman Registration Act, Spider-Man joins forces with Tony Stark and receives a new Stark-Tech Iron Spider costume. This Iron Spider figure features sleek sculpting and deco inspired by the character’s Stark-designed Iron Spider armor, featuring red-and-gold Stark-inspired color scheme. The figure also includes alternate hands and the Iron Spider armor’s signature spider-leg harness accessory.”

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Future Foundation Spider-Man (Stealth Suit) Figure ($27.99 /Available: December 2022) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Inspired by the character’s Marvel Comics appearance as a member of the Future Foundation! Spider-Man activates the stealth mode of his Reed Richards-designed Future Foundation suit with a mental command. This Future Foundation Spider-Man figure features sleek sculpting and deco inspired by the character’s unique stealth suit, as well as extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures. Additionally, the figure includes alternate hands and 2 web-line accessories.”

Marvel Legends Series 1 6-Inch Marvel’s Toad Figure ($33.99 /Available: December 2022) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive): “Inspired by the original 2002 Marvel Legends Marvel’s Toad figure, featuring updated articulation, deco, and accessories.

A wicked-tongued classic X-Men villain comes to life with this 6-inch figure, inspired by the character’s appearances throughout Marvel Entertainment. The SERIES 1 MARVEL TOAD figure comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head with his signature mutant tongue, a comics-inspired reversible backdrop and a stand for display.” Part of the Marvel Legends 20th anniversary series.

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch 60th Anniversary Spider-Man Noir And Spider-Ham 2-Pack ($29.99 /Available: December 2022) – Target Exclusive: “Inspired by the characters’ appearances in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! The 6-inch Spider-Man Noir figure features the character’s distinct shadowy deco and includes a pistol and alternate head accessories, while the 6-inch scale Spider-Ham figure features deco inspired by the character’s porcine appearance from the movie. In addition, the 2-pack features extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures.”

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Marvel’s Lizard Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order Date TBA “Inspired by the classic Toy Biz Marvel Legends figures. This figure features textured sculpt and deco inspired by the character’s classic appearances throughout Marvel Entertainment, and includes alternate hands, head, and 2 beakers to show the mutated geneticist at work. Desperate to be whole again, geneticist Curt Connors injects himself with a regenerative serum derived from reptile DNA, only to find himself transformed into the monstrous Lizard! Also includes retro-style cardback inspired by the classic Marvel Toy Biz designs. Includes figure and 5 accessories.”

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch 60th Anniversary Marvel’s Silk And Doctor Octopus 2-Pack ($55.99) – Pre-order Date TBA: “Inspired by the characters’ appearances in Marvel Comics. The Doctor Octopus figure features deco and inspired by his classic Marvel comics appearance, his iconic tentacles, and alternate head and hand accessories; while Marvel’s Silk features the deco inspired by the character’s classic Marvel comics costume and includes alternate masked head and alternate hands accessories. Includes: 2 figures and 9 accessories.”