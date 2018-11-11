Loki and Scarlet Witch Reportedly Getting Series on Disney’s Streaming Service

Details about what Marvel fans can expect from the upcoming Disney streaming service have been kept closely under wraps, though a new report from Variety claims that some characters, such as Loki and Scarlet Witch, who have yet to earn solo films will be getting their own series on the service. Disney currently has no comment about these reports.

According to the report, “Each series is expected to include six to eight episodes. Marvel Studios will produce the shows and Kevin Feige, the guru of all things [Marvel Cinematic Universe], is expected to take a hands-on role in their development.”

Disney would clearly be pulling out all the stops with these series, as stars like Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen would be expected to reprise their roles for the series, with the production value of each series rivaling that of a feature film. ABC’s Marvel series, such as Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD or Marvel’s Agent Carter, have focused primarily on human characters, keeping the cost of each series relatively low. Over on Netflix, series like Marvel’s Daredevil or Marvel’s Jessica Jones have explored street-level heroes, which don’t require depicting supernatural occurrences or cosmic realms seen in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As far as how all these new series on multiple platforms will work together, the report notes, “Marvel TV Studios and Disney have been active with shows that include ABC’s Agents of SHIELD and Netflix’s Daredevil, but sources say those shows will stay under Marvel TV banner with these limited series set under Marvel Studios.”

In addition to these newly reported series, Disney has already announced that it will be delivering audiences the first live-action Star Wars series, which is being developed by Jon Favreau and is rumored to have a production budget estimated at $100 million. A Marvel series would likely necessitate a similar budget, making the upcoming service an ambitious endeavor.

After kicking off in 2008, Marvel fans have clamored to see a variety of newer heroes get their own standalone films, such as Black Widow who debuted in Iron Man 2, despite Marvel Studios playing coy about the spy ever getting her own film. A limited series might be a way to explore characters who the higher-ups don’t want to devote an entire film to, but who fans have expressed much interest in.

The streaming service is set to launch next year and is intended to be the home of Disney’s vast library of programming, including Marvel and Star Wars properties, in addition to countless Disney classics.

