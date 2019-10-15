Marvel’s Massive MCU Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set is Back

The complete details on Marvel’s supermassive Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set haven’t been revealed yet, but we do know that it includes all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date along with an exclusive Matt Ferguson lithograph, a Kevin Feige letter (it might actually be autographed), 23 Blu-ray art cases, and an exclusive bonus disk that “includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, and more.”

At the time of writing pre-orders live right here at Best Buy (and only Best Buy) for $549.99 with a release date slated for November 15th. The last time we checked, pre-orders were temporarily sold out, so if you have plans to give this as an epic Christmas gift you might want to pull the trigger sooner rather than later. This is a numbered, limited edition set, and there’s no telling how many they’re going to make at this point.

Note that Note that all of Marvel’s films are now available individually on 4K UHD Blu-ray. However, the 4K editions run about $20 to $30 each (mostly on the higher end), so it looks like you would actually save money by getting the box set. Plus, you’re getting all of the bonus material.

As for what you might find on the bonus disk in the Infinity Saga box set, Feige offered up some hints:

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige said in a Q&A with Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

Additional details about artist Matt Ferguson’s artwork for the Infinity Saga set can be found here.

