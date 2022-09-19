Marvel's Midnight Suns Give Wolverine, Blade, and Magik New Costumes and Powers

Wolverine, Blade, and Magik are getting supernatural upgrades in an upcoming issue of Midnight Suns. The Marvel team-up series features Wolverine, Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider), Magik, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy breakout star Zoe Laveau. A dangerous new threat is threatening the Marvel Universe, and it's up to the Midnight Suns to stop it. Established characters like Wolverine, Blade, and Magik play an important role in Midnight Suns, and that will be on display later this year when Midnight Suns #4 upgrades the heroes' costumes, while also giving them new powers.

Marvel Comics released its December 2022 solicitations, which included Midnight Suns #4 by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. The cover by David Nakayama shows Wolverine, Blade, and Magik in their Midnight Suns armor. All three heroes have black battle armor with fiery red weapons. Wolverine's Adamantium blades, Magik's Soulsword, and Blade's sword and knife are all lit up with red energy. This same energy source can also be found in their costumes.

"As a fan of the original MIDNIGHT SONS, I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to editor Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe," Sacks said when the series was announced in June. "We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance. Having fallen in love with the team book concept on STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, I'm primed and ready to put this lineup of heroes through hell...so to speak."

"Seeing the first issue pages come in, I can also say artist Luigi Zagaria's art is going to cast a spell over readers," Sacks said of his collaborator. "It's just stunning work. He's at the top of his game."

Midnight Suns #2 is also giving Agatha Harkness a makeover. A younger version of Agatha can be found on a variant cover by artist InHyuk Lee, along with a design sheet by Zagaria. Agatha also sports a new purple costume fit for a sorcerer, with black boots and purple arm sleeves on display. A yellow ring is on her left hand, and her hair has a sliver of grey strands that stand out from the black.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)