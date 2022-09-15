The second issue of Marvel's Midnight Suns series is giving Agatha Harkness an extreme makeover. A large majority of fans became familiar with Agatha thanks to Kathryn Hahn's stellar portrayal in WandaVision. Agatha was the main antagonist to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the Disney+ series, and will return to headline her own series, titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The character is one of the central characters in Midnight Suns, which gathers several of Marvel's supernatural heroes together to fight a new threat to magic. New art for Midnight Suns #2 reveals a redesigned Agatha who has a drastically younger look than she previously displayed in the Marvel Universe.

Midnight Suns writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria will explore Agatha Harkness' secret past in the second issue, where her new look is also introduced. A variant cover for Midnight Suns #3 by InHyuk Lee, along with a design sheet by Zagaria gives an even better view of the changes made to Agatha. For starters, she's much younger than her appearance in the first issue of Midnight Suns. Agatha also sports a new purple costume fit for a sorcerer, with black boots and purple arm sleeves on display. A yellow ring is on her left hand, and her hair has a sliver of grey strands that stand out from the black.

"In the opening issue of this five-issue limited series, fans witnessed the rise of a new mystical threat and the impact it'll have on prominent magic users across the planet including Agatha Harkness!" the Marvel press release reads. "In typical Agatha fashion, the ancient witch seems to know more than anyone about the dark power that's been unleashed and has her own plans for dealing with it."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Agatha Harkness has been a mysterious character that had Marvel fans under a spell long before her MCU debut in Wandavision," Sacks said. "Getting to reveal some of her comics backstory, from her younger, more passionate, and less cynical days has been, well, magical."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel also talks up the many roles Agatha Harkness has held since her creation by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1969's Fantastic Four #94. For example, Agatha has been Franklin Richards' babysitter and a mentor to Wanda Maximoff, and now finds herself one of the instructors at Strange Academy, where the campus is attacked by this new, mysterious threat in Midnight Suns #1.

Midnight Suns #1 is on sale now. Midnight Suns #2 goes on sale October 19th, followed by Midnight Suns #3 on November 23rd. Let us know your thoughts on the new Agatha Harkness in the comments!