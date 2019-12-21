Marvel’s Moon Knight Reportedly Eyeing Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe

Few Disney+ series are as anticpated as Marvel’s Moon Knight, a show that is sure to be unlike any other show we’ll have seen pop up on the service by then. Sure Loki, Falcon & Winter Soldier, and WandaVision will all be doing unique things too, but those characters aren’t as odd and unpredictable as Marc Spector. That’s why you need someone to play the role who can be just as unpredictable, and according to Daniel Richtman that might just be Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Richtman posted that “Daniel Radcliffe is one name in the mix for Moon Knight” on his Patreon, and if true it’s certainly an interesting pick for the troubled hero.

While Radcliffe became a star in the Harry Potter films, he has since gone on to do several quirkier roles in films like Horns and Swiss Army Man, and his more traditional roles even had a fun and oddball edge to them, like his turn as Igor in Victor Frankenstein or Walter Mabry in Now You See Me 2.

That might make him a great choice to play Spector, who has a rather twisted sense of humor at times and is used to having conversations with his various personalities and can flip from charming to vicious in a heartbeat. We’ll have to see what happens, but call us intrigued.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

