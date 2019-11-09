Marvel’s Moon Knight Showrunner Promises Series Will Be “One Hell of a Ride”

Marvel Studios has signed The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater to head up its Moon Knight series on Disney+. Following the news, Slater took to Twitter to tease fans about what’s to come. “I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Slater tweeted. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride”

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector, an ex-Marine turned mercenary doing work for the CIA. While in Egypt, he’s betrayed by an ally and left for dead. He survives by making contact with a forgotten god named Khonshu. The deity imbues Spector with his power, transforming Spector into Khonshu’s champion. He becomes Moon Knight, the Fist of Khonshu.

Or at least that’s how Spector tells it. He also suffers from a mental illness that manifests as multiple personalities. Spector uses these personalities as disguises, but they come to take on lives of their own. Whether Khonshu is a true god or a figment of Spector’s psychosis is unclear.

I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot. It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 9, 2019

Moon Knight is one of a group of new Marvel series planned for Disney+. Moon Knight will introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same holds for She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. Other series will bring characters introduced in Marvel Studios films to the streaming television service. Those series include Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Hawkeye.

