Moon Knight Director Fought With Marvel Over Cutting This Important Scene

Moon Knight is officially streaming on Disney+ and fans are loving every minute of it. The series features some pretty hysterical moments due to the characters multiple personalities and one of those moments involves him losing track of time and dates. During the episode, Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant is supposed to go on a date, but she doesn’t show up because it turns out that he lost track of what day it was and then he winds up ordering a steak. The moment is pretty hilarious, but it almost got cut from the series. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Mohamed Diab reveals that he had to fight Marvel to keep that pivotal moment.

“I remember fighting for that [steak] scene. That scene was written by me and [consulting producer] Sarah [Goher], and I knew that I was never going to know Steven unless we had that steak scene,” Diab told The Hollywood Reporter. “That is the moment when the audience is going to say, ‘It’s the first episode, but I’m in love with this character. It’s done.’”

The series will likely push some boundaries for Marvel Studios and Disney+ with its graphic nature and mysterious plot. It seems like the people behind the series are definitely pushing to do some outrageous things like the steak scene, but some things apparently didn’t make the cut. Moon Knight scribe Jeremy Slater recently revealed that the series almost featured some of the memes of the character, but none of them ended up working out.



“There’s a ton of memes,” Slater revealed on The Kingcast. “There’s also one where he’s throwing his bat-arangs and screaming ‘Useless sh-t go!’ and other things like that. There’s one where he’s making fun of Punisher’s dead wife. A lot of them are fan made but they’ve sort of taken on this life of their own. We tried so hard, because we can’t say ‘F-ck’ on Disney+ and we also don’t have Draculas in the show. We tried so hard to think of some way to reference those memes and we just couldn’t do it, I couldn’t get it in there. Hopefully, maybe someday.”



The streaming service describes the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”



