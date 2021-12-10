Marvel Announces Captain Carter Series and Costume Redesign

The Captain Carter variant of Peggy Carter is going to star in a new Marvel Comics miniseries from creator Jamie McKelvie (Captain Marvel, Young Avengers) and artist Marika Cresta (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra). Captain Carter is a five-issue miniseries following the breakout star of Marvel’s What If…? animated series, placing the hero as a woman out of time, similar to Captain America awakening from frozen ice in the present day. She will have to contend with the reappearance of an old foe in the modern-day, along with deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield.

“I’m as big a fan of the Captain Carter we’ve seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version,” McKelvie said. “I’m having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war. The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the super hero people want her to be? Exploring these questions has been really exciting, and I love the world Marika and I have come up with. I can’t wait for people to see Marika’s pages – there’s so much life and energy to Peggy and the rest of the cast, and the action scenes are stunning.”

Along with fan-favorite comic book runs, Jamie McKelvie is also known for designing new superhero costumes for Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. He’s putting those talents to use once again by crafting a new suit for Captain Carter, giving it a slightly updated look. Marvel recently hinted at a Captain Carter series with a tease of her red-white-and-blue shield.

Captain Carter #1 (of 5) goes on sale March 9, 2022.