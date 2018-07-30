Netflix Boss on Status of ‘Luke Cage’ Season 3

A third season of Marvel-Netflix's Luke Cage is up in the air.

"We haven't made any firm decisions yet," Netflix's Vice President of original content Cindy Holland said Sunday during the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline). Per the site, the writers room is reportedly developing a third season.

Cage would be the third Marvel and Netflix co-production to win a third season following Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The former is expected to reach the streaming service later this year.

The well-received series holds high ratings on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — its premiere season earned a 94%, topping the 84% earned by the recently-released sophomore season — and with a second run of crossover series The Defenders not in Marvel's current plans, fans should expect a third dosage of Cage.

Series showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker told io9 he turned to critics reviews to address critiques and help strengthen the second season, saying work on the follow-up "started with feedback from the public."

"The one that hit me the most was when [critic Angelica J. Bastién] said that it was too bad that the writers of Luke Cage didn't think of Luke Cage as a man, but only as a superhero," Coker said. "So we said, 'OK, how do we approach the show in a way where we're really dealing with Luke himself at the center of the things — his issues?'"

"If you remove the Judas Bullet as his weakness, what's left for him to really be afraid of? What is it that can bring him down? What if his anger is his greatest weakness? That's one of the things we really wanted to unpack in season two and Claire's the first person to point it out to him," he said. "Even though the 'super' is what — for lack of a better term — puts asses in sets, it's the human that keeps them sitting. So, you always want to make sure that you have both."

