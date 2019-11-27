Marvel Reveals New Costume for Black Widow

The Avengers are considered Marvel’s premier team of superheroes, loaded with a roster that includes Captain America, Thor, She-Hulk, Iron Man, and more. That’s an impressive roster to be sure, but that doesn’t mean the heroes couldn’t use some backup, and that’s what they get in Avengers #27. Early on in the issue, Captain America recruits one of his most trusted allies in Black Widow to accompany them on a mission to space. Black Widow’s a bit surprised that Captain America would call on her, but as he explains, he needs someone who can deal with anything that might come their way, and that perfectly describes Widow. If you’re going to space, you might as well get a new costume, and you can check out Widow’s new threads in the image below.

Widow’s new suit features the black and gold color scheme from previous suits, but it’s a lot sleeker and doesn’t have the red in the symbol any longer. In fact, the belt is just tiny capsules attached to the bodysuit, while the gauntlets she wears are also a bit slimmer and sleeker. The suit is all one continuous suit, but it does feature a breakup on her upper chest with a mesh material section.

Avengers #27 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Ed McGuinness, and you can find the official description below.

“STARBRAND REBORN Part One: RIOT IN THE SPACE PRISON! Artist Ed McGuinness returns for an epic space adventure that takes the Avengers into an alien prison the size of a galaxy, where a mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful Starbrand has suddenly appeared, unleashing cosmic chaos. Good thing the Avengers brought along their newest member, the Black Widow!”

Avengers #27 is in comic stores now, and you can find your local comic shop right here.