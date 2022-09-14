Marvel Announces New York Comic Con 2022 Panel Schedule

New York Comic Con will see Marvel Entertainment bring a jam-packed list of panels and events to the Javits Center in October. Marvel has panels, activations, exclusive announcements, fan-favorite talent signings, and more planned for NYCC, which takes place Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. The Marvel booth (#2057) will hold a livestream broadcast that fans at home will be able to tune into, while also planning giveaways and signings. The company's merchandise booth (#2261) is the place to be for exclusive NYCC merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and much more.

An added bonus for Marvel fans at home is Marvel Digital Media's social media accounts. For exclusive livestream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. Some of the comics panels taking place at New York Comic Con feature creators on Captain America's upcoming Cold War event, Monica Rambeau: Photon, and the Spider-Man/X-Men event Dark Web.

The full list of Marvel panels at New York Comic Con are below:

MARVEL NEW YORK COMIC CON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 PANELS

Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event

1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room: 401

Co-hosts Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel) and Lorraine Cink (Director of Creative Content at Marvel) return for a lively live-recording of the This Week in Marvel podcast! They'll be joined by an all-star panel featuring Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty), Tochi Onyebuchi (Captain America: Symbol of Truth), and star-spangled Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith to talk about what lies ahead for Marvel's premier shield-slinging heroes. Hold onto your hats, True Believers – Things are heating up as we hurtle headlong into the 2023 Captain America crossover: Cold War!

MARVEL NEW YORK COMIC CON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 PANELS

MARVEL COMICS: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

1:30PM– 2:30PM EST | Room: 405

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski along with super-secret special guests (TBA) will assemble for a lively discussion and Q&A session about anything and everything Marvel! What was their favorite outfit at the Hellfire Gala? Would they rather be represented by Matt Murdock or Jennifer Walters? Who do they think is the greatest Spider-Man villain of all time? Get your answers to these questions and more. But that's not all – fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway!

MARVEL: Books of Future Past

6:00PM – 7:00 PM EST | Room: 408

From original graphic novels to museum quality archival editions, some of Marvel's most exciting books are produced with best-in-class publishing partners! How are these unique collections made? Join host Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel), Marvel's VP of Licensed Publishing, Sven Larsen, Abrams Editor Charlie Kochman (Fantastic Four: Full Circle), IDW Editor Scott Dunbier (Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man Artist's Edition), Folio Society Editor James Rose (Thor, Black Panther Deluxe Editions) and Penguin Classics Publisher Elda Rotor (Marvel Penguin Classics) as they reveal how these books are created and share a sneak peek at what's coming next!

MARVEL NEW YORK COMIC CON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 PANELS

MARVEL'S VOICES: The World Outside Your Window

11:15AM – 12:15 PM EST | Room: 401

Marvel strives to create stories that reflect "the world outside your window" both on and off the page, so we're bringing together some of our most celebrated creators to talk about a variety of characters and stories. The first-ever NYCC Marvel's Voices panel is hosted by writer and podcast host Angelique Roche who will be joined by Eve L. Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), John Jennings (My Super Hero is Black), Steve Orlando (Marauders), Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Marvel's Voices Editor Sarah Brunstad. Celebrate the growing legacy of Marvel's Voices in a conversation about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys, as they paint a full picture of the diversity of the Marvel Universe. Plus – attendees will receive a special giveaway!

MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

4:00PM – 5:00PM EST | Room: 405

This is it, True Believers, the panel you absolutely cannot miss! Learn what's next for the Marvel Universe as Marvel Comics Executive Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski lead a legion of literary legends in discussion, including Gerry Duggan (Dark Web: X-Men, Invincible Iron Man), Jed MacKay (Mary Jane & Black Cat, Timeless), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man, Dark Web), and more! What lies in store for everyone's favorite mutants and mutates as dusk falls across the world in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web? What do the hands of fate hold in store for the Marvel Universe in the pages of Timeless? And what hot new 2023 titles will be announced? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway!

MARVEL NEW YORK COMIC CON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 PANELS

WOMEN OF MARVEL

10:30AM – 11:30AM EST | Room 405

The Women of Marvel return to New York! Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will lead a lively discussion with Marvel talent including Digital Media Executive Director Ellie Pyle, writer Eve L. Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), Senior Editor Lauren Bisom¸ and more Mighty Marvel guests! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel's woman-led titles? And don't miss a special giveaway at the end of the panel!