Nick Fury's Secret Invasion Look Revealed By NYCC Funko POP

Nick Fury will be sporting a new look when Secret Invasion debuts next year, and a Funko POP gives a glimpse at his changes. Samuel L. Jackson's Marvel character is known for his black eyepatch, but Secret Invasion will be replacing it. The event series is based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, which sees Skrulls infiltrating different parts of society. New York Comic Con takes place next month, and the pop culture convention is already unveiling new merchandise, including Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in an October-themed "Frightmare on Fun Street" campaign.

The limited edition Secret Invasion Funko POP is for New York Comic Con, which takes place October 6-9. Nick Fury has a beanie on his head, along with a brown leather jacket, green pants, dark gloves, and boots. The grizzled beard appears the same as the one Nick Fury wore during last year's Disney+ Day sizzle reel, which showed the first official footage from Secret Invasion. One interesting change comes from the removal of the eyepatch, which is replaced by a grey circular object with an X scratched into it.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed during San Diego Comic-Con that Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ in spring 2023, making it the first Marvel Studios Original series of Phase 5. A new logo was unveiled as part of the Marvel Studios Phase 5 slate, which will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters February 2023) and end with the newly-announced Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Decades after the '90s-set Captain Marvel introduced a sect of shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls, the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene revealed friendly Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) impersonated Fury and former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. When Fury returns to Earth in the thriller series, Jackson's Avengers co-star teases Secret Invasion will declassify the master spy's secrets.

"The great thing that the series gives us the opportunity to do is really dive into the characters more, really explore their relationships with each other," Smulders told EW after revealing the first look at Secret Invasion during Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H. "It was just really exciting to shoot these scenes with Sam that were like, we weren't just talking about 'How are we gonna get the thing to fix the thing?' And we're able to show sort of their relationship that is seen behind the scenes."

In Secret Invasion, fans will see "a version of Nick Fury that they haven't seen before," Smulders said. "You know like, what does he do to relax? Does he ever relax? What are his hobbies, you know? Does he have a family? What is his backstory? And they really do a deep dive into him and his life in this series."

