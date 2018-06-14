Marvel Teases a Phoenix-Possessed Wolverine

The future holds some crazy things for Thor, but no one could’ve expected a Phoenix-possessed Wolverine to be on that list.

Thor #1 actually includes two running threads. The first involves the present, but we’re here to talk about the future. Untold eons into the future to be a bit more specific, where Thor is now older and has several granddaughters. During one of their trips out Thor suspects there might be a problem in the cosmos and sends up sending his hammer out to investigate. Once it returns he seems distributed by the information it brings with it.

He then jets out into the cosmos, confirming his suspicions that life seems to be fading from the universe in the farther reaches, saying “I saved the Earth only for the entire universe to die around it.” As he laments the current situation he says “Gods, I wish I had something to hit. Anything at…” and at that moment a firey presence launches from the ground and knocks him out of the air.

He’s craving a fight, but when he looks up he is stunned at what he sees. That would be an ancient looking Wolverine hovering in the air with the Phoenix force surrounding him. With claws outstretched and fire burning, he says “Hey bub. Welcome to the end of time. Hope you brought some beer.”

So many questions present themselves, like how did Logan get ahold of the Phoenix force, as well as how two all-powerful beings let the universe get this way. Hopefully, both will be answered in time, but one thing is for sure, and that’s that this battle should be epic.

Thor #1 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Mike Del Mundo and Christian Ward. The official description is included below.

“JASON AARON & MIKE DEL MUNDO TAKE THE PRINCE OF ASGARD IN A WHOLE NEW DIRECTION! Thor Odinson has regained his mantle – and with it, a wild new world of trouble on his mighty hands! The artifacts of Asgard have been scattered across the earth, and to reclaim them, Thor will have to face some ugly truths. Like the production cost of hundreds of new hammers! And the Thunder God is going to need every last one of them if he’s going to stop the unstoppable Juggernaut. Jason Aaron takes the Prince of Asgard in a whole new direction with YOUNG GUN artist Mike Del Mundo joining him at the helm! And don’t miss the latest chapter of the King Thor saga with acclaimed BLACK BOLT artist Christian Ward, as the Thor of the far future encounters an old friend who’s undergone some startling changes.”

Thor #1 is in comic stores now.