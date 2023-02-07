Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Celebrates Cassie Lang's Arrival

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton celebrated her MCU character's arrival on Tuesday. The big Hollywood premiere for the beginning of Phase 5 happened last night. While fans and media got to see the movie, a lot of them left talking about Cassie Lang. Now, Newton has only played the part for one appearance. But, she's hoping it can lead to bigger things down the line. The casting of these young heroes has been pretty much spot-on since Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. More and more superheroes that can barely drive keep popping up in the shows and movies. It feels like a veritable lock that she'll be standing alongside Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel at some point. Check out her tweet for yourself.

The movie's director, Peyton Reed talked to Nerdbunker about the prospective Stature and her relationship with her super-famous dad. In fact, the banter from the trailers and TV spots make it sound like they're going to have a lot of learning to do from each other. And, they might want to get that done quickly because Kang the Conqueror is waiting in the wings to threaten not only their world but every world out there.

Reed said, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

Has Cassie Growing Up Changed Scott?

"I love the idea of Scott still relating to Cassie as a kid, but she's not, she's a young adult now. She has her own ideas of what it means to do good in the world and she's trying to find her voice as a hero," the filmmaker shared. "She can also be a little critical of her father, that seemed really rich, something very relatable with families, because you don't always tell your parents everything that you do, they don't always tell you everything they've experienced. That's exciting to us, and the Ant-Man movies are always about families. Throwing all these different complications of the characters and pushing them to their limits, that, I think, is one of the things that Paul and I love about these movies."

Marvel Studios put out a brand new synopsis for the movie: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Are you looking forward to her adventures with the Young Avengers? Let us know down in the comments!