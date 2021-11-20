Marvel’s Hawkeye Producer on Young Avengers Rumors: “We’ll See How it Goes”

Young Avengers Assemble! The premiere of Hawkeye on Disney+ next week introduces Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the newest young hero to make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last year. As more and more adolescent teens with superhero aspirations appear across different Marvel Studios projects, more rumors will swirl around a Young Avengers streaming show or feature. Steinfeld has already commented on joining the Young Avengers, and Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran tries to temper the buzz around the rumors with a “we’ll see how it goes” response.

“I love her character, and I think our biggest focus is making sure she comes off in the right way in this project,” Tran told Inverse about Hawkeye keeping the focus on Kate Bishop. “Then, we’ll see how it goes. I mean, if we land her in a great way and she’s well-perceived by everybody, who knows what the future can hold? She’s an amazing character. I really do think she shines in this story. And I hope everybody sees that as well.”

During the Hawkeye press conference hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Steinfeld expressed excitement at the thought of Kate on the Young Avengers. “That’s true,” she said about the Young Avengers implications. “I mean, listen, this feels so crazy to me right now just sitting here with this group of people. I’m so grateful to be a part of this show in this universe and it’s only the beginning. This shows not even out so I’m looking forward to that day.”

Along with Kate Bishop, other Young Avengers currently in the MCU are WandaVision‘s Tommy and Billy, who are the heroes Speed and Wiccan, respectively; Elijah Bradley (Patriot) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Jack Veal (Kid Loki) in Season 1 of Loki. Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s Danny Ramirez portrays Joaquin Torres, who becomes the new Falcon in the comics, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, so they are other possible members if/when the team forms. We also have Xochitl Gomez debuting as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kathryn Newton as the newest Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania.

Feige broke his silence about the Young Avengers in the MCU back in March. “As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it’s always subverting expectations, it’s always half the fun as meeting them,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly.

“But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they’re part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I’m happy to say everybody that’s here, certainly where I’m sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can’t wait to show them the world.”

