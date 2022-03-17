Young Avengers Reunion Kicks Off Marvel’s Pride Month Celebration

Marvel Comics is celebrating the LGBTQI+ community with a giant-sized one-shot titled Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1. It’s the second year that the publisher has showcased its LGBTQI+ characters and creators during Pride Month, and some of the heroes featured in Marvel’s Voices: Pride will be the Young Avengers. The issue’s main and variant covers by Nick Robles and Stephen Byrne showcase the Young Avengers team, who are some of the more popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Joining the Young Avengers for other short stories include the Olympian god Hercules, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Moondragon, and many more.

Last year’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride introduced a new mutant hero named Somnus, created by Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio. Somnus has gone on to join Orlando’s run on Marauders, and another hero will get a similar introduction to fans in this summer’s installment. Several creators will also make their Marvel debuts, including Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler, Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson, and television writer/podcaster Ira Madison III.

Marvel also revealed a line of Pride variant covers, featuring Somnus, Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the Railways, Destiny, Iceman, Karma, America Chavez, Valkyrie, and Daken.

The complete list of creators and stories coming to Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 can be found below:

In last year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio introduced the dreamy mutant hero SOMNUS, who now stars in the ongoing X-Men series MARAUDERS! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders continues this tradition with the debut of another new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won’t be the last you see of them. Stay tuned for more info!

IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon’s complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time.



Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the Marvel Universe’s real god of love – Hercules! Drawn by PATSY WALKER artist Brittney Williams!



Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! Byrne will also depict the team in a vibrant variant cover that you can check out now!



Comedy writer Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, the Eric Andre Show) brings her talents to Marvel with a story about the power of responsibility featuring the Marvel Universe’s favorite gay ginger, D-Man! She’s joined by Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel!



Television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III explores the legacy of Pride in his Marvel debut!



Champions scribe Danny Lore revisits the legacy of two characters long left in the closet in a tale of love and redemption!



