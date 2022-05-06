Marvel Releases New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got another teaser clip. It's just under a week before the big release date and Marvel Studios is putting on the full court press. In the latest teaser, we get more of Wong's warning to Strange about the chaos he helped unleash as part of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot of fans will probably be clipping that segment where he says, "I thought one Strange was bad enough." However, unlike the most recent TV spot, there are no more secret cameos hinted at. Still, even without any special guest star Avengers or other bits of Marvel lore to unpack, the hype is undeniable when it comes to the next stage of the Multiverse. People have been wondering what the story of this movie will be from the moment it got announced all those years ago at Comic-Con. Well, you have a much better idea of what's coming now after the trailer and these promotional clips.

To describe the tone of the upcoming film, former director Scott Derrickson said it brings the trademark Sam Raimi aesthetic. "It's definitely got jump-scares in it, which he brought to the Spider-Man franchise brilliantly, especially the second film," Derrickson explained to The Big Reviewski's Rory Cashin. "There are definitely elements of schlock horror as well."

The doorway to the Multiverse is open.



"There was a statement of intent of this being the most scary Marvel film yet," Cumberbatch continued before noting that it "goes into very dark realms and dark territory. I'm no horror aficionado...but having said that, I would say don't expect an all out horror, but a darker tone, some comic-shop horror, and some good jump-scares."

To get you ready for the madness, Marvel dropped a description for the movie: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

