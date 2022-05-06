Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness "Wanda Returns" Featurette Released

✖

Marvel fans are looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not only to see the continued adventures of Stephen Strange, but also because the narrative will heavily feature Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, with an all-new featurette for the film shining a spotlight on the character's importance in the upcoming narrative. Longtime fans of the character know that in her comic book storylines, she is one of the most powerful figures in the Marvel Universe, and in the years since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda has only grown in power, with the upcoming sequel likely demonstrating the extent of her abilities. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lands in theaters on May 6th.

Watch "Wanda Returns," a new featurette for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and join Kevin Feige, Elizabeth Olsen, Sam Raimi, and Benedict Cumberbatch as they reveal how the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse affect Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch as she returns after the events of WandaVision.

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Recent years have seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe expand in a number of ways, with The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox only opening up more storytelling opportunities for the franchise. A pivotal moment for the franchise came in WandaVision, when the Fox version of Pietro Maximoff appeared in the series, as Evan Peters had played him in the X-Men films. Previously, the X-Men franchise had to keep its distance from the MCU due to different studios owning the rights to these characters, though these issues are no longer preventing these opportunities from occurring.

Similarly, last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the returns of former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who had played versions of Peter Parker in films produced by Sony. With Marvel Studios and Sony having come to agreements on characters crossing studio lines, it seems like anything is possible in the future of the MCU.

