Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Sam Raimi Jump Scares in "Darker-Toned" Marvel Movie

✖

When Sam Raimi first came on to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the rumor was that Sinister's Scott Derrickson, who had directed Doctor Strange, split with Marvel because he wanted to make the music of the sequel too dark. Marvel denied that, and now it seems they might have been serious, because franchise star Benedict Cumberbatch is teasing a darker tone for the upcoming movie than previous Marvel films have had. Admitting that the film won't go in the terrifying direction of a Derrickson movie, Cumberbatch still said he felt like this will be the creepiest and darkest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie yet.

In particular, he suggested that two of Raimi's traditional signatures -- jump-scares, and the "schlock" horror the filmmaker has made wildly popular -- are part of the movie's DNA.

"It's definitely got jump-scares in it, which he brought to the Spider-Man franchise brilliantly, especially the second film," Derrickson told The Big Reviewski's Rory Cashin. "There are definitely elements of schlock horror as well."



"There was a statement of intent of this being the most scary Marvel film yet," Cumberbatch added, saying the film "goes into very dark realms and dark territory. I'm no horror aficionado...but having said that, I would say don't expect an all out horror, but a darker tone, some comic-shop horror, and some good jump-scares."

You can see the video below.

You can see the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6.