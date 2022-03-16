Marvel Releases Judgment Day Trailer

Ahead of the start of their Judgment Day crossover event (note the spelling!), pitting the X-Men against The Eternals, with The Avengers in the middle of it all, Marvel has debuted a trailer for the series that puts all the cards on the table. The series comes to us from writer Kieron Gillen, already the scribe of the ongoing Eternals comic and the new Immortal X-Men series, along with Inferno artist Valerio Schiti which will carry out across the summer in its own title and with tie-in issues throughout Eternals, Avengers, X-Men, and Immortal X-Men. The story kicks off in the Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 out this May with another prelude issue, A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1, arriving in June. Check out the trailer below!

Marvel’s official description for the story reads as follows: “The X-Men have achieved immortality and mutants have taken their place as the dominant species on the planet. The Eternals have discovered long hidden knowledge about their species, including a devastating truth about mutantkind. The Avengers have come into direct conflict with the Celestials and are currently using a fallen Celestial as their base of operations, slowly unlocking its secrets… When the Eternals brazenly target the mutant nation of Krakoa, the Avengers try desperately to de-escalate a potentially apocalyptic war. But this is no simple conflict. The Eternals’ purpose cannot be denied and mutantkind’s future will not be threatened. And after the opening battles, new players and revelations for both sides will emerge as the inhabitants of the Marvel Universe are JUDGED by the greatest power they’ve ever come into contact with.”

“There’s a classic metaphor to describe the Marvel Universe – a toybox, which creators take toys out of, play with and put back. I get it, but it’s never quite how I’ve seen it – I think ‘play’ in another way,” Gillen said in a statement. “I think of a music shop, with all these instruments with their different qualities suggesting different songs, different stories. For all the Marvel instruments I’ve played, I’ve never written an event.”

“Writing an event is something different. It’s not like playing an instrument. It’s having all the instruments in the Marvel music shop. That’s not like writing a song. That’s like writing a symphony. I looked at everything in Eternals and Immortal X-Men and everything else all the X and Avengers writers have done and thought… yeah, this is an event. In fact, an event is the only way to do justice to this.”

Schti adds, “It is great to have the opportunity to draw another Marvel event after Empyre. The difference is that last time I was just excited, but now I know how high the expectations are, so now I am both excited and a bit scared! Luckily for me I have the great Kieron Gillen and Marte Gracia watching my back and together we can face any cosmic threat!”

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6) kicks off in July!