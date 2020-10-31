Marvel Releases New Image Showcasing Every Venom Symbiote Ever

Marvel is barreling toward the release of King in Black #1, the next big event from the comics publisher that has been in the making for a few years now. Written by Donny Cates with pencils by Ryan Stegman, the flagship series in the crossover will come with a series of variant covers and the latest is one of the most ambitious in Marvel history. Revealed today by Marvel comes the variant by Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg, uniting every known symbiote in the Marvel Universe, many of which will play major roles in the upcoming saga. Appropriately titled "Every Symbiote Ever," the image features the likes of Venom and Carnage and other fan favorites like Venomsaurus Rex and Anti-Venom, plus the King in Black himself, Knull. Check it out for yourself below!

The official description for King in Black #1 reads: "DARKNESS REIGNS! After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull’s death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn’t come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth’s heroes have ever faced. Eddie Brock AKA Venom has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself? From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin, and VC’s Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!"

In addition to the flagship King in Black series later this year, the event will stretch out into exclusive mini-series tie ins and even stories within some of Marvel's monthly books. December brings not only King in Black proper but also one shots King in Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom and King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1, mini-series King in Black: Namor, while also tying into Spider-Woman and Venom (naturally).

January sees the event continue with more King in Black, one shot King in Black: Black Knight, new mini-series King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage, and King in Black: Thunderbolts, and tie-ins to ongoing titles like Daredevil, Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy, Savage Avengers, and S.W.O.R.D.

Are you planning on picking up King in Black when it's released? Peep all the variant covers for the first issue below along with first looks at issues 2 and 3!