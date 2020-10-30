Venom Artist Reveals New Look at Major Marvel Villain

✖

Ahead of the major King in Black crossover event later this year, Comic artist Ryan Stegman has revealed a fresh new look at the terrifying villain Knull, the God of the Symbiotes. Written by Donny Cates with pencils by Ryan Stegman, inks by JP Mayer, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles, the event kicks off with King in Black #1 starting on Wednesday, December 2. Check out Stegman's latest preview of his pencils for the event along with the full description of the first issue below. First appearing in Venom #3 (2018), Knull is the creator of both All-Black the Necrosword and at least two alien races — the Klyntar and Exolons. Klyntars are the race of the Venom and Carnage symbiotes, as well as most other symbiotes introduced in the universe.

"DARKNESS REIGNS! After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull’s death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn’t come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth’s heroes have ever faced. Eddie Brock AKA Venom has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself? From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin, and VC’s Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!"

View this post on Instagram KING. IN. BLACK. pencils by me. A post shared by Ryan Stegman (@ryanstegman) on Oct 29, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do,” Cates previously said of the new eries. “I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going.”

In addition to the flagship King in Black series later this year, the event will stretch out into exclusive mini-series tie ins and even stories within some of Marvel's monthly books. December brings not only King in Black proper but also one shots King in Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom and King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1, mini-series King in Black: Namor, while also tying into Spider-Woman and Venom (naturally).

January sees the event continue with more King in Black, one shot King in Black: Black Knight, new mini-series King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage, and King in Black: Thunderbolts, and tie-ins to ongoing titles like Daredevil, Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy, Savage Avengers, and S.W.O.R.D.