Marvel Reveals The Infinity Saga Trailer

Throughout the last decade, Marvel fans have been treated with the cultivation of the most successful superhero movie franchise in history, with over 20 movies leading up to the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. And all of these movies have fallen under one banner, with Marvel Studios treating each entry as an important installment of the Infinity Saga. This series might have come to a close with Iron Man snapping his fingers, finally eliminating the threat of Thanos and the Infinity Stones, but this story will continue to play a major part among fans of the franchise.

And with a brand new box set collecting all 23 films thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can prepare for this release with the first trailer for the Infinity Saga. This clip was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, but now it’s available for the rest of the viewing public — and you can watch it in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been teasing the release of a major Infinity Saga collection for quite some time, but now we’re getting our first glimpse of the narrative of the entire shared universe. Fans have been clamoring for something substantial from the major movie franchise, and now it’s here.

There’s still no release date for the home video release of the Infinity Saga quite yet, but Feige has made it clear that it will be worth while for many Marvel fans.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige said in a Q&A with Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

There has been a lot of talk about deleted scenes from Marvel movies, and while not all of them have made the light of day, Feige has said he plans to make a box set for the Infinity Saga worthwhile among the many Marvel fans.

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

There’s no word yet on when the Infinity Saga will be available to purchase among fans.