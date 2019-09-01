Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands Released On Marvel HQ

Marvel Rising is still going strong and the latest offering, Marvel Rising Battle of the Bands made its debut on Marvel HQ this week. Fans can find the full animated special on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel. This special focuses on Ghost-Spider and her efforts to balance hero work and her social life. Gwen has to make a decision when it becomes clear that she’s going to need some help saving the day and trying not to disappoint her friends who don’t fight crime.

The last adventure to feature the Secret Warriors was Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron, which introduced Riri Williams to the team. Ironheart provided a tech-forward skillset for the team, which already included Ghost-Spider, Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Patriot, America, Inferno, Quake, and of course Captain Marvel. Both specials share a common theme of not being afraid of needing help from friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel HQ provided a brief synopsis of this adventure:

“Ghost-Spider and the Secret Warriors are back for another epic adventure! On the day of Gwen’s “Battle of the Bands” competition, mysterious attacks force her and the Secret Warriors to investigate. Can they save the city and get Gwen to the concert on time?”

Ghost-Spider is no stranger to having to balance a secret identity and her normal life, but she’s never been a part of a team in this series. Learning to deal with those expectations is a lesson that kids can learn a lot from. Not to mention, Spider-Man has made an entire career of being barely on-time for everything. Luckily for Gwen, she has all of her teammates to help make sure the bad guys see justice. The team might just get to see her perform in the Battle of the Bands too.

This new Marvel Rising team has been nothing short of a hit with fans. Both the movie introduction of the team (Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors) and the Marvel Rising comics introduce these heroes to a whole new generation of fans. There is a new special planned around Black Panther’s younger sister and the princess of Wakanda, Shuri. Another one will follow centered on America and Inferno. Both of those will be available on Marvel HQ as well.

WandaVision is expected to drop on Disney+ in Spring 2021, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.