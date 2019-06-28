Mark Ruffalo Reveals Reason 1 of 3000 to See Avengers: Endgame Again

Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in theaters today with some extra bonus footage, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are rushing out to see the movie once more with the hopes of helping it become the top grossing film of all time. If you’re on the fence about seeing the film again, one of the movie’s stars has a very compelling reason for you to go. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk, shared some excellent photos of Chris Hemsworth in his “Fat Thor” getup (although, it was recently revealed that the official term is “Bro Thor,” which is much nicer).

“Reason 1 of 3000 to see #AvengersEndgame again this weekend. #FBF @chrishemsworth,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Hemsworth is posing up a storm in these delightful behind-the-scenes photos.

Many fans commented on the post with some of their own reasons for seeing the film again:

“Other reason: See Hulk again sharing his Taco with Ant-Man,” @CatemacDavid replied.

“All of you are reasons enough to watch the movie once again!,” @Gouvenec wrote while tagging @RobertDowneyJr and @ChrisEvans.

“Reason 2 to see Avengers Endgame this weekend: Hulk bringing everyone back,” @STARKNDOWNEY added.

“Omg! Not what I was expecting to see this morning!! But thank you!! Now I feel better for buying my ticket to see the movie today for a 4th time in theaters!! I love you guys 3000!!!,” @sharebear817 added.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Will you be seeing Avengers: Endgame again in theaters? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is once again playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.