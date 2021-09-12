Marvel’s Shang-Chi Wins Second Straight Weekend at the Box Office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will win its second straight weekend at the box office, avoiding the same box office collapse a few months ago. Shang-Chi , and now it will earn another $35.7 million in its second weekend, having taken in $9.7 million on its second Friday in movie theaters. Shang-Chi‘s stellar box office performance seems to have convinced Disney to commit to debuting its remaining film releases exclusively in theaters for the rest of the year. Tha includes the next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Marvel Studios’ .

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been greeted by a strong critical reception and a similarly positive fan reaction. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak gave the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review:



“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart,” she writes. “Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng’er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright.”

Also on this week’s chart, James Wan’s latest horror film, Malignant, opens in third place, behind Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. Candyman and Jungle Cruise round out this week’s top five films. Keep reading to see the full list of this week’s biggest box office film.s

What did you think of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Let us know in the comments. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Week Two

Weekend: $35.7 million

$35.7 million Total: $145.6 million

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, based on a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

2. Free Guy

Week Four

Weekend: $5.8 million

$5.8 million Total: $101.8 million

When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there’s no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him.

Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

3. Malignant

Opening Weekend

Total: $5.5 Million

Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman’s torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.

Malignant is directed by James Wan from a screenplay by Akela Cooper and an original story by Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White.

4. Candyman

Week Three



Weekend: $4.83 million

$4.83 million Total: $48 million

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

5. Jungle Cruise

Week Seven

Weekend : $2.4 million

: $2.4 million Total: $109.9 million

Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney Parks attraction, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green’s screenplay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

6. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Week Four

Weekend: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Total: $34.6 million

When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Paw Patrol: The Movie is directed by Cal Brunker, and written by Billy Frolick, Brunker, and Bob Barlen. The film’s voice cast includes Kingsley Marshall, Keegan Hedley, Shayle Simons, Lilly Bartlam, Ron Pardo, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

7. Don’t Breathe 2

Week Four

Weekend: $1.15 million

$1.15 million Total: $30.2 million

A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of thugs who break into his home.

Don’t Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, from a screenplay by Fede Álvarez. The film stars Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace.

8. The Card Counter

Opening Weekend

Total: $1.1 million

William Tell is a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk.

The Card Counter is written and directed by Paul Schrader. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe.

9. Show Me the Father

Opening Weekend

Total: $700,000

Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it’s always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. Kendrick Brothers’ Show Me the Father is the first documentary film from the creators of War Room, Overcomer, Fireproof, and Courageous Legacy. Featuring a variety of amazing true stories, this captivating movie takes audiences of all ages on an inspiring and emotional cinematic journey. Providing a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today’s society, Show Me the Father invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father, and how you personally relate to God.

Show Me the Father is directed by Rick Altizer. It features Dr. Tony Evans, Jim Daly, Sherman Smith, Stephen Kendrick, Alex Kendrick, and Deland McCullough.

10. Respect

Week Five

Weekend: $503,000

$503,000 Total: $23.1 million

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom — it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy from a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson. TThe biopic stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.