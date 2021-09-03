Marvel's Shang-Chi Gold Open Campaign Launched by Gold House

✖

We're just a matter of days away from the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the hype for the Marvel Studios blockbuster is only continuing to grow. The film is already being praised for its trailblazing approach to Asian representation in front of and behind the camera — and apparently, the nonprofit organization Gold House is preparing to celebrate that in a major way. Over the weekend, the Asian and Pacific Islanders organization announced plans for several #GoldOpen events, which aim to bring momentum to the film's opening weekend. The events, which are being made in collaboration with CAPE and GoFundMe, will include in-person premieres in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as other ways for fans to

The Shang-Chi Gold Open seeks to spark collective moviegoing that to deliver a successful opening weekend, engage as many fans as possible, and more upon the film’s premiere on Sept. 3. Gold House has also set up the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Gold Open Community Fund on GoFundMe. The crowd-funding pace seeks to keep fans in updated about the film’s major theater buyout campaigns and connects them with another standalone fundraiser aimed at providing underserved API youth access to the film during opening weekend.

"The pandemic has ruptured perceptions about APIs, led to record-high attacks, and dismantled too many small businesses," Gold House President Bing Chen said in a statement. One of the best ways to fight back is to fight together on the world’s biggest stages. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings features the first titular Asian Super Hero in the Marvel Cinematic

Universe, and shows Simu as a bold human being, which represents the type of strong and affirming portrayals that our community needs more than ever. When the world hands you what you don’t want, you show them who you are. We’re grateful that GoFundMe, the API community, and allies have once again stepped up to show the world what we deserve opening weekend.”

This will be Gold House's first theatre exclusive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the group previously organizing campaigns for Parasite, Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and Just Mercy. The group also launched an event around the hybrid release of Disney's live-action Mulan.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.

h/t: Deadline