Marvel Shows Off New Black Panther Costume

In about a month Marvel Comics will publish the next big adventure of T'Challa the Black Panther when writer Eve L Ewing and artist Chris Allen begin an all-new run on the character. This series will pick up where the John Ridley and German Peralta run on the character ended, with T'Challa no longer the King of Wakanda and in fact an outcast from their society. Marvel has released a preview from the first issue, showing off an amazing splash page that reveals T'Challa's new costume as Black Panther, an identity he will continue to embrace while searching for new meaning as the protector of his homeland.

With their preview, Marvel has revealed T'Challa's "edgier, stealthier look." As they write, in the preview, "T'Challa observes the bustling city of Birnin T'Chaka from above, hiding in darkness. Donning a new costume, the Black Panther scans the city from the rooftops, looking for trouble. Then, T'Challa breaks into a high-speed chase throughout the streets of Birnin T'Chaka. In the last two pages of this preview, a new foe emerges to look for information and then disappears without a trace." Check out the first look and the full solicit below.

"I am so excited for people to see this character design!" Ewing previously revealed on The TODAY Show. "T'Challa is going to be looking really different. It's much more edgy and kind of homespun. It's not so sleek and slick. Not giving too much away from the story, he's trying not to be seen. He's kind of working incognito. What I can say, honestly, is that we will be seeing Wakanda in a way that we have not seen it ever before."

BLACK PANTHER #1

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A) Chris Allen (CA) Taurin Clarke

A KING WITHOUT A CROWN!

Banished from the throne and a fugitive in his own homelands, T'Challa still can't leave Wakanda without its sworn protector. A king without a crown, he finds new purpose lurking the streets and shadows of the Wakandan city that bears his father's name, BIRNIN T'CHAKA. New direction, new villains, new creative team – get in on the ground floor of Marvel's next smash hit!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: $4.99