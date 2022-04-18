Marvel and SiriusXM Launch Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Podcast From Ryan North

Writer Ryan North is making a return to The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl for a new original podcast series from Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM. Available today, Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! is a six-episode podcast series written by Ryan North, directed by Giovanna Sardelli, and has original music by Justin Huertas and Steven Tran. The series stars Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and features performances by Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead), Leo Sheng (Koi Boi), Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk), Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel), Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar), and Peter Hermann (Brain Drain). Vayntrub was set to play Squirrel Girl in a live-action New Warriors series on Freeform before it was canceled.

Ryan North had a four-year run on Marvel’s The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl comic series with artists Erica Henderson and Derek Charm, and colorist Rico Renzi. The new podcast will continue the legacy of Unbeatable Squirrel Girl‘s uber-positive, fun-loving tone. For fans looking to enjoy even more of Doreen Green’s adventures, Ryan North, Derek Charm, Erica Henderson, Rico Renzi, and VC’s Travis Lanham collaborated on a Squirrel Girl Infinity Comic that’s available now on Marvel Unlimited. The Squirrel Girl one-shot introduces a story that serves as a prelude to the podcast.

“For me, a lot of the fun of the project initially was getting to work in a new medium, one where everything that happened had to be communicated through sound,” North said about the Squirrel Girl podcast. “Of course, once we started recording, my favorite part was hearing the actors bring these characters to life. Milana and Crystal are Doreen and Nancy, and the way Leo and Davied and Peter brought Koi Boi, Chipmunk Hunk, and Brain Drain to life was just exceptional.”

North continues, “The podcast continues right where the comics left off, so long-time fans will feel instantly at home, but it’s also built for new people who maybe have never encountered the world of the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl before.”

A description of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! can be found below:

“Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom – but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. The new series follows Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a super hero – The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth; Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest super hero advice. And when the going get rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi and Brain Drain.

“However, with a call-in show comes caller anonymity and not all the folks on the line want help – some want to crime – and crime hard! When a suspicious caller wreaks havoc on New York City, Squirrel Girl and her friends will have to put their heroics to the test and prove that once and for all Doreen Green is the UNBEATABLE Squirrel Girl.”

ComicBook.com will have an exclusive interview with Ryan North later today. The first episode of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! is available now on all podcast platforms. Fans can also get early access to next week’s episode starting today via the SiriusXM App or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, which also has exclusive bonus content. Future episodes will be available exclusively via the SiriusXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited for one week before being available widely on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. For more information, go to Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast.