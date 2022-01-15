Official Marvel Site May Confirm Four Disney+ Shows in Summer 2022

This summer might get pretty busy for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new listing discovered on the official website for Marvel Studios Japan suggests at least three shows could release between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 4th (when it opens in Japan), and Thor: Love and Thunder, which currently has a July release date. She-Hulk, I Am Groot, and What If…? Season Two are all listed between the aforementioned blockbusters.

The Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel is then listed after Thor: Love and Thunder, but still holds a “Summer 2022” release time window, suggesting the series could release sometime in the dog days of summer around August or September. Secret Invasion is then listed prior to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is due out in theaters this November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the listing proves accurate, this would be the first official confirmation What If…? season Two is coming this year. Executives had only previously suggested they wanted to release seasons annually, though uncertainty and extended production times in animation could complicate things.

“I mean, you’re completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules,” Marvel Studios animation boss Brad Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com. “But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There’s an element of chaos in all things. There’s an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don’t go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!