Marvel Star Chris Pratt Reveals His Sunburn and Butt in Honeymoon Photo

Chris Pratt, the actor best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, married Katherine Schwarzenegger on June 8th and it appears the two have embarked on their honeymoon to someplace warm and sunny. The actor shared a photo of his terrible sunburn, which shows off all his ASSets (pun intended!). The actor is giving fans a glimpse of his butt, which has caused some hilarious reactions in the comments sections.

“Suns out guns out I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe,” Pratt wrote.

Many celebrities commented on the post, including Pratt’s new bride.

“🔥🔥🔥,” Schwarzenegger replied.

“Hahahahahahahahaha!,” Shazam! star, Zachary Levi, added.

“I’ve got some goop for that,” Avengers: Endgame‘s Gwyneth Paltrow joked.

“Yipes!,” Pratt’s Parks and Rec co-star, Retta, wrote.

Pratt currently has tons of projects in the works, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is officially happening now that James Gunn was re-hired as director, and Jurassic World 3. Both franchise movies are expected to hit theaters in 2021. Next year, you can catch him lending his voice to Onward, the newest animated project from Pixar. This year, the actor has already starred in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters with extra footage.

In addition to Pratt, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is once again playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.