Marvel Star Karen Gillan Responds to Being on ‘Jeopardy’

It doesn’t matter how famous or successful you get, being a question (or answer) on Jeopardy! must never stop being an invigorating feeling.

The latest star to grace the blue board is Karen Gillan, best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier today, Jeopardy!‘s Twitter account shared the Gillan-themed question (technically, the answer) and tagged the actress with their ongoing #YoureOnJ hashtag.

“Thank you, Ruby Roundhouse, for teaching the world how to flirt,” they tweeted to the actress. The question (again, technically, the answer) about Gillan referred to her wildly successful 2017.

“An action-packed 2017 for Karen Gillan, planet hopping as Nebula in Guardians 2 and jungle jumping as Martha in this film.” Of course, the answer (question?) is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, in which Gillan played a teen girl trapped in the body of a kickass video game character. Gillan was clearly thrilled to see her name on the famous game show, and was quick to respond to the tweet.

Well this feels like a momumental american moment!!!! //t.co/zzknlhHnVR — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) December 12, 2018

“Well this feels like a momumental american moment!!!!,” Gillan tweeted. We’re sort of hoping “momumental” was a purposeful typo considering moms love Jeopardy! and Gillan loves her mom. (In fact, Gillan recently shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her mother tries to get Avengers: Endgame secrets out of her.)

In addition to starring in multiple movies, Gillan made her feature film directorial debut this year with The Party’s Just Beginning. Not only did she write and star in her own film, but the production took her back to her hometown of Inverness, Scotland. The movie is currently available to stream on iTunes.

Gillan is looking at a busy 2019, too, with Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters in April. Nebula was one of the survivors of the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and considering she was one of the few heroes to make an appearance in the first Endgame trailer, we expect she’ll be playing an important role in the film.

Gillan will also be reprising her role of Martha in the Untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. You can also hear her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019, and Jumanji 3 will be released on December 13, 2019.