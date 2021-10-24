Marvel Studios Reportedly Including Anime in Animation Efforts

Marvel Studios is officially producing additional animated series in addition to multiple seasons of Marvel’s What If…?, and one new job listing seemingly suggests the Burbank-based outfit may be dabbling in anime. Thanks to the super sleuths at The Cosmic Circus, a new job listing has been unearthed, one that is looking for an artist who has the ability to dabble in anime-style animation.

The 2D/3D FX Designer position was posted to the Disney Careers website earlier this month, and makes note that one of the basic qualifications for the job is a “strong knowledge of 2D animation principles and familiarity with high-end anime 2DFX style.”

Though it might be counting the chickens before they hatch, a listing such as this could suggest Marvel Studios is taking note from Lucasfilm and doing something similar to Star Wars Visions. After all, Brad Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com that future animation projects would “blow our minds.”

“I think if I told you about our animated plans, it would blow your mind,” the producer explained.

“I mean, you’re completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules,” he continued. “But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There’s an element of chaos in all things. There’s an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don’t go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it.”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+.

