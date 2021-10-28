Marvel Studios Artist Anthony Francisco, Designer of Baby Groot and More, Exits Company

Longtime Marvel Studios visual artist Anthony Francisco is leaving the company. Francisco, a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios for nine years, is moving on to the next step of his career, leaving behind a massive legacy with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The artist worked on several films for Marvel, and he helped craft key design elements for Loki and the Dora Milaje. His most well-known achievement is the design of Baby Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, who was the most popular “Baby” character on the entire planet until Baby Yoda stormed in and stole the crown.

According to Deadline, Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O’Dowd revealed that Francisco will be joining him at the company. After spending nearly a decade as a visual artist, Francisco will take on the role of creative director for Dolphin Entertainment. While no longer at Marvel, Francisco’s work will be featured in films like Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Instead of working on concepts for big budget films, Francisco’s focus will shift to the world of NFTs now that he’s at Dolphin. He will be in charge of “developing and executing various NFT series involving original and existing IP with Dolphin’s growing NFT studio,” per Deadline’s report.

“NFTs are such an exciting new world for any visual artist,” said Francisco. “I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to establish a creative role that doesn’t already exist inside Dolphin Entertainment. The ideas are endlessly flowing and it’s thrilling for a designer like myself to feel that anything is possible. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on with the world.”

“Anthony Francisco has the distinct honor of designing some of the most cherished characters in today’s pop culture, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Dolphin family,” O’Dowd said. “With his talent and imagination already hard at work, I can say without question that Dolphin’s forthcoming NFT releases will be special and unique.”

Before working at Marvel, Francisco was a Senior Concept Artist for Rhythm & Hues. He spent time working on films like R.I.P.D., The Hunger Games, Show White and the Huntsman, Seventh Son, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.