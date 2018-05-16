Marvel Studios Producer Teases Post-‘Avengers 4’ Phase Four Plans, New Characters

Marvel Studios might be keeping their post-Avengers 4 plans a secret but Black Panther producer Nate Moore is excited for the next chapter, sharing a few details of his current top-secret knowledge.

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, filmmakers are being hushed in regards to their upcoming efforts with Marvel Studios as a means to preserve spoilers. With Avengers 4 set for release in May of 2019, it was be the first movie of Phase 4, which is loaded with new ideas and new characters, as Moore revealed in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” Moore said. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

While the returning characters many expect are those listed for Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (the only confirmed sequels), Kevin Feige has previously told ComicBook.com that the popular cosmic hero Nova has “immediate potential” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still, fans shouldn’t expect to hear a full slate announcement any time soon, if ever.

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore said. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before Avengers 4 is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

As for Moore’s most recent efforts as executive producer on Black Panther, he was burdened with making an expansive, self-contained film about a character who would have a shocking fate only three months after his self-titled film released.

“We knew pretty early on,” Moore said of Black Panther’s Avengers: Infinity War fate. “So, I was fortunate enough to be in those early writers rooms with Chris [Markus] and Steve [McFeely] and Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] when they were breaking Infinity War and Avengers 4, so I knew what was coming and knew that they had a really good reason for choosing the characters they did. I think it was probably a bigger shock honestly for Ryan Coogler, but here’s the good news, I think we were able to deliver a film that stands on its own and that carves out a very special place in the Marvel universe.”

While Moore very much hopes Coogler returns for the inevitable (but still unannounced) Black Panther sequel, he is also enthusiastic about the idea of an all-female film based on those characters introduced in Wakanda.

“It’s definitely possible,” Moore said. “It’s all about what is the best idea. And I think you sort of put your finger on it. I think the female characters in Black Panther are so resonant and do so well in their own rite. They make their own decision, they move the story forward. Nakia saves Wakanda. I think there’s ways to tell stories with them separately. I think there’s ways to continue their story in sort of Black Panther 2 and beyond. So there’s a lot of different ways to slice it. It’s just, what is the story that we have to tell that feels undeniable? I’m hesitant to say what comes first, but I do know there are ideas that I could service both frankly.”

Black Panther is available on blu-ray and DigitalHD now. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.