‘Captain Marvel’ Is a Very Different Type of Origin Story According to Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president and master planner Kevin Feige says Brie Larson's Captain Marvel gets a "very different" kind of origin story in her eponymous film.

"It takes place in the 1990s and while it is an origin story of our hero, it is a very different type of origin story which we're excited to unveil to audiences," Feige teased when talking to Variety Friday at the British Academy Britannia Awards, where the producer was honored with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

The Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed Captain Marvel has "come together extremely well," Feige said.

"[Larson] does a tremendous job. Sam Jackson is a very different version of Nick Fury, does an amazing job, the entire cast — this one is very different and very exciting."

"I keep having these memories," Larson's Carol Danvers says in the trailer as glimpses of her life as an Earth-bound Air Force pilot race past. "I see flashes. I think I had a life here. But I can't tell if it's real."

Co-writer Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) previously hinted at an origin change for Carol when speaking to the Any Time with Vin Forte podcast:

"Here's the thing, if you were just going to do a straight adaptation of the comics, her origin story is very similar to Green Lantern," Perlman said of DC Comics' Air Force fighter pilot-turned-cosmic cop.

"And obviously, that's not what we want to do. There's a lot of reinvention that needs to happen. And also, she's her own person and she's a great character. We have to be aware of what's happened in other Marvel films and make sure that her particular storyline is unique and fun and also fits in within this world that's going on at the same time. It's a little bit of an interesting story gauntlet."

Jackson, who reprises his famed Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Nick Fury, plays the future S.H.I.E.L.D. Director as an aged-down and about-to-quit desk jockey, with Captain Marvel acting as an origin story for Fury as much as Danvers.

"I'll read something, and I'll read it as present Nick Fury, and I'll go, 'He would never do this.' And I go, 'Oh, wait a minute. He's not in that place yet,'" Jackson told EW.

"The Nick Fury we meet is sort of a bureaucrat in an interesting sort of way. He hadn't become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see. He sort of respects the people that are above him, more so than the Nick Fury that people are used to."

Through his experience with Captain Marvel and helping ward off an intergalactic civil war between the Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls, Fury will come to be wary of off-world threats — setting him up to one day establish the Avengers as Earth's primary defensive measure.

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law, Captain Marvel opens March 8.