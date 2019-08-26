Marvel Studios Gave Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn a Stan Lee Collectible for His Birthday

James Gunn might be gearing up to film The Suicide Squad shortly, but that’s not stopping him from celebrating his birthday with the competition (for now) at Marvel Studios. Gunn, 53, celebrated his birthday earlier this month and just got a birthday president from the team at Marvel Studios — and it’ll probably make you jealous. As seen on Instagram, Gunn was gifted an awesome Stan Lee statue from Hot Toys.

The statue in question was revealed earlier this summer and shows the late Marvel publisher wearing the suit he wore in his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cameo, when he was talking to a group of Watchers about his adventures through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 1/6 scale figure has sold out at the distributor level, but you can join a waitlist at Sideshow collectibles. Standing at 12″ tall, the high-end posable figure comes with three different pairs of hands and a host of accessories involving his Guardians 2 cameo. Sideshow’s description for the item is below:

“Stan The Man was an American comic book writer best known for his work with Marvel Comics and is often credited with transforming the industry forever. Sideshow and Hot Toys present Stan Lee in the latest sixth scale collectible figure inspired by his cameo appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. In his scene, which takes place on a planetoid called Xander, Stan Lee is surrounded by members of the Watchers, the ancient race who observe and meddle in the universe despite a strict non-interference policy.

The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Stan Lee in the movie. Featuring a newly painted head sculpt with stunning likeness, a meticulously tailored costume featuring Stan Lee’s yellow space-suit in the movie, a pair of glasses, a rock-themed diorama figure stand with intricate stone details and a specially designed space backdrop inspired by the movie scene when Rocket and Groot are Space-Traveling above Stan Lee and the Watchers!”

