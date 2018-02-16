Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Addresses Captain Marvel’s Costume Colors

It used to be that studios would be the main source for casting, costume and character reveals — especially in big action films. But with the advent of actors leaking (accidentally, or on purpose) set photos on their social media and the spread of paparazzi with long lenses taking set photos, those days are over.

As Marvel Studio Head Kevin Feige explains in this excerpt from an interview with Vulture.com:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you want to film out in public — and Captain Marvel has a lot of scenes that will be shot on location — it’s gonna happen,” he said. “Everything is filmed [by paparazzi] nowadays, so years ago, we decided, ‘If it’s gonna happen, let it happen.’ Most people are savvy enough to know they’re looking at a behind-the-scenes photo, completely out of context. So we don’t do things like rush photos. We released some concept art of her with different colors. People online have correctly identified what’s going on there.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently ComicBook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.41 out of 5 score. The film releases in theaters May 4th, 2018.