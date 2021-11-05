Marvel Studios Kevin Feige On Netflix Show's Characters: "Everything Is On The Board"

✖

The Marvel characters and cast members who played them might not be done with their roles just yet. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked at a press event for WandaVision if those characters who had been in shows likeDaredevil, Iron Fist, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders were finished when Netflix decided not to continue with them. According to Feige, who clearly does not want to rule clearly on this in one way or another just yet, there is still a chance that the fans hoping to see more of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, for example, could have their wish granted.

"Everything is on the board," Feige tells THR. "That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

There has been no shortage of rumors in regards to Marvel characters as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up to go full swing with Phase 4 launching this week. As Spider-Man 3 nears, Charlie Cox is expected to be appearing in the film as Matt Murdock. Whether or not Cox is playing the same version of Daredevil as he did on the Netflix series under the character's name or a new version of the character set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen. Still, it is refreshing to hear that Feige is not closing on the door on the characters which gained plenty of fan favor under the Marvel TV banner before Marvel Studios took complete control.

As far as the multiverse of it all is concerned, WandaVision is expected to open such doors before Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Mutiverse of Madness really show off such possibilities. "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie," Feige told ComicBook.com. "That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that. It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man Three. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man Three many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man Three now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming Three."

