Marvel Studios President Responds to Samuel L. Jackson’s Attempts to Send Nick Fury to Wakanda

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says there are currently no plans for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to visit Wakanda despite Jackson joking he felt left out when Avengers: Infinity War brought Earth's mightiest heroes to the Black Panther's (Chadwick Boseman) homeland.

"There hadn't been discussions about it previously from anybody except Sam [laughs]. What the future holds, who knows," Feige told BET during the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour, where Jackson reprises his role as the shadowy super spy.

"Sam was very funny in this roundtable we did talking about how he'd disappeared for a while. He shows up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and then he's not in Captain America: Civil War and hadn't been in a number of the movies for a while. I remember meeting with him two years ago and saying, 'I know it's been a while, Sam. Here is our plan. 2019 is going to be the year of Fury.' And we walked him through young, two-eyed Fury in Captain Marvel, the one poignant shot of him in Endgame and seeing him in [Spider-Man]. And it's fun now to see the year of Fury complete."

In 2018, Jackson lamented Fury being overlooked for the Wakanda-set climax of Infinity War, where the Avengers assemble in an attempt to halt Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army:

"I think there's a point in Avengers 4, one day there were sixty Marvel heroes on the set at the same time," Jackson said.

"That's more than all those people that showed up in Wakanda to start that fight [in Infinity War]. Why they had to go to Wakanda to fight? Of all the places they could have tore up they showed up in Wakanda. I tried to figure out how to get there. I asked. So did Don [Cheadle], so did Anthony [Mackie]. But they made it, I didn't. I'm the only black person in the Marvel Universe that has not been to Wakanda."

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jackson expressed hopes he'll one day journey to Wakanda after repeat attempts to convince Marvel.

"I was like Nick Fury can't ... can I just walk down the street in Wakanda so they know that I know it's there? Because I know it's there," Jackson said. "I mean Nick Fury knows every black thing that's on the planet, so he's gotta know about Wakanda, but I wish I had been there. But I'm really, really pleased with the success of [Black Panther] and how it worked out, and eventually I may end up in Wakanda."

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.