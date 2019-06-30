Kevin Feige Addresses the Future of Netflix’s Marvel Characters at Marvel Studios

Now that the third season of Jessica Jones has debuted on Netflix, that little section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially died with the streamer and Marvel Television separating business ties. Since the cancellation of the six series (including The Defenders), many questions have raised regarding the future of the characters. On the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked whether the movie studio would ever bring any of those characters over into a movie.

In a typical Feige non-answer response, the producer flat-out refused to mention which of the characters he’d be most excited to bring over into a movie during a recent interview with BET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know,” Feige said when asked about his excitement. “There were a lot of great characters that were on those Netflix series, and I think there is a period of time…it’ll be a while before we could use any of them based on what the contracts were, so I’m not sure.”

Feige then dropped a line that was most certainly peculiar, saying that a response to the question would be a spoiler.

“And also, even answering that question is a spoiler. But there are some great Marvel characters there.”

The Marvel Studios boss did manage to bring up the contracts that are reportedly prohibiting said characters from appearing on any other platforms for some time. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke to Royce Johnson — who’s appeared in both The Punisher and Daredevil, to name a few — and the actor confirmed with us that the specific period of time to wait was between 18 months and two years.

“I mean, talking to [Marvel TV president] Jeph Loeb, I read that the memo had said, ‘To be continued,’” Johnson says of the show’s future. “There is a clause that I heard through rumor that we have to wait 18 months, up to two years.”

“Will we get the same people? We don’t know that,” the actor says about a continuation of the show. “I think they got together with a great team, I mean, with the writers, producers, editors, scorers, the stunt teams, everybody.”

Which of the Netflix characters do you feel would fit in most with the silver screen side of the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Every season of Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame just re-entered theaters for a re-release while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into action July 2nd.