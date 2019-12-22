Tom Hiddleston Reveals Marvel’s Loki Pre-Production Has Begun With New Photo

Work has officially begun on Marvel Studios’ Loki series for Disney+. Star Tom Hiddleston announced the news with a photo shared via Instagram. He writes, “Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year.” You can take a look at the photo below. The new series follows the version of Loki from Avengers: Endgame that used the Space Stone to escape capture by the Avengers. Michael Hadron is head writer on the series and Kate Herron directs. The series will debut in early 2021. Its story will set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, opening in theaters later that year.

The Loki series also stars Sophia Di Martino. Rumor has it she will play a female version of Loki. Whether that means Loki transforms or meets a female version of himself from across the multiverse is unclear. Given his history in the comics, it could be either. Or both.

In June, Hiddleston talked about what its been like playing the popular villain for as long as he has. He also teased that the upcoming streaming series will be a change of pace.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Are you excited about the Loki series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. The series debuts in spring 2021.

