Marvel Studios Releases Clips From Eternals Soundtrack

Eternals is officially two weeks away from hitting theaters, and Marvel Studios has been sharing some fun content in honor of the upcoming release. Today, they tweeted two clips from the Eternals score, which was composed by Ramin Djawadi. Djawadi won two Emmys for creating music for Game of Thrones, and is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Iron Man.

The songs shared in the tweets by Marvel are from the “Eternals Theme” and “Across the Oceans of Time.” You can check them out in the posts below:

Listen to a clip from the #Eternals soundtrack, "Eternals Theme"! Produced & composed by Ramin Djawadi!

Listen to a clip from the #Eternals soundtrack, "Across the Oceans of Time"! Produced & composed by Ramin Djawadi!

Eternals will follow a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, but they’ve been instructed to only interfere when evil Deviants are involved, which is why they didn’t help stop Thanos. Recently, producer Nate Moore has provided some much-needed details on the antagonists. Moore talked to ComicBook.com during an Eternals set visit back in January 2020. The prolific Marvel producer broke down the differences between the Deviants from the comics and the feature film, along with differences in their physical shapes.

“As you know, the Deviants in the comics are called the Changing People, no two Deviants look the same,” Moore explained. “So in our film, no two Deviants will look the same. But you do see as sort of these parasitic predators, when they do kill off a predator in the film, they do take the shape of that predator. So they’re sort of bat-like Deviants. There’s a wolf-like Deviant. There’s a Deviant that look like all sorts of creatures from myth and legend in history. And these are the Deviants that the Eternals were sent again to eradicate, to help humanity advance. Because the Deviants are the Changing People, they come in all different shapes and sizes.”

He added, “Some are small as a human. Some are as big as an ocean liner, which is a lot of fun for us to play with as we sort of build set pieces in action … But in the modern-day, the Deviants have evolved. And this is a sort of early concept of Kro, who is the leader of the Deviants. He is the most intelligent of the Deviants. He is the only Deviant who can speak and that evolution will be one of the mysteries the Eternals have to uncover. Why is he able to do this? Why does he look humanoid when all the other Deviants to some degree, are monstrous? He has these sort of incredible tendrils that can extend from his fingers and other parts of his body, and he becomes a real problem for the Eternals.”

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.