Watch the Best Marvel References in 30 Years of The Simpsons in Epic Compliation

The Simpsons and most of the Marvel Studios movies are on Disney+ right now and fans are enjoying all that content. Marvel’s Instagram account put out a fun video chronicling the best references to their characters that have taken place in The Simpsons. There are some really fun moments on display here as things lead off with Professor Frink piloting a very familiar suit of armor before plummeting. Next, a very quick couch gag sees Homer as Professor X and the rest of the family filling in as an incarnation of the X-Men. Maggie is Wolverine, Lisa is Storm, Bart is Angel, and Marge is Mystique. The whole moment is pretty perfect and then it gets even better as Stan Lee walks in. The beloved comics legend says, “There’s nothing too short that I can’t cameo.”

In the next selection, Comic Book Guy tells Milhouse and Bart that he has to lie down on a pile of unsold Hulk Hands. If you’ve ever been in a toy aisle of a big box store, you’ve probably seen those green mitts prominently displayed. Speaking of the big green Avenger, one of the moments with Homer right after has the lovable character trip into a kiddie pool full of green paint. When he notices what’s happened, he gets mad and then pops some quick muscles while yelling “Homer Mad!” before tearing that shirt off and stalking away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Simpsons creator Matt Groening makes his way into a bit with Doctor Hibbert. (Funny enough, the doc is dressed like Captain America to start.) Then, when attention turns to the man who launched the show, he turns to Iron Man and flies away as two kids look on in bewilderment. None of this compares to the hilarity of all the Spider-Man references with Amazing Fantasy #15 getting name dropped. Marge even pulls her husband in for a kiss staged just like that dramatic one from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films. More fun tumbles out of those moves thematically when J.K. Simmons comes aboard to do a riff on J. Jonah Jameson.

Thanos’ inevitable cameo during a couch gag is the final thing in the montage as the Simpsons family gets dusted. But, of course, what’s a series of jokes about Marvel Studios without post-credits scenes. Lisa begs Homer to not leave a movie after the main attraction wraps. Then the family sees what the true post-credits scene entails. That’s right a shadowy figure with two eyepatches recruits Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury to a team of other recruiters called Assemblers. The writers can really come through with slight moments that still feel hysterical even after all these years.

Both Marvel movies and The Simpsons are now streaming on Disney+.